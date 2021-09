The President's "human infrastructure bill" would allow illegal immigrants to get $300/month, per child, by obtaining a tax ID number once they're here. It's outrageous. I can't think of a more enticing reason to enter our country illegally‚Äďat the expense of American tax payers. pic.twitter.com/nnIX9EMwjz

— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 21, 2021