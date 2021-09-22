Via DailyMail:

Police have fired rubber bullets, stinger grenades and pepper balls at anti-vaxx protesters stationed at Melbourne’s war memorial on a third day of violent demonstrations.

Around 400 people, who have been rallying to demand an end to mandatory vaccinations for construction workers, swarmed Victoria’s Shrine of Remembrance which was built to honour the state’s men and women who served in the First World War.

Throughout Wednesday the mob chanted ‘lest we forget’ as they stood in front of the monument, some decked out in body armour and helmets in anticipation of a police attack while others urged officers not to arrest them out of ‘respect for the Anzacs’.

