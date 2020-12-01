Via Free Beacon:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has hit an all-time low, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

Following a disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and another migrant surge at the southern border, the president’s approval rating is now underwater. Only 43 percent of voters approve of Biden—a 14-point drop since his inauguration. And for the first time in his presidency, a majority, 53 percent, disapprove of his leadership.

Biden’s plummeting poll numbers come as the president moves from pillar to post in an effort to restore his administration’s message of “competence.” Since his inauguration, Biden has faced a series of domestic crises, including a resurgence of COVID hospitalizations and deaths and a flood of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. But the withdrawal from Afghanistan proved to be the first great test of his administration, as hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens and allies were hastily evacuated amid the Taliban’s swift and violent takeover of the nation.

