Via NY Post:

The death of Gabby Petito has been declared a homicide, as an autopsy positively identified the body found at a Wyoming national park as that of the missing Long Island native, the FBI said Tuesday.

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999,” the FBI field office in Denver announced on Twitter.

“Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide,” the agency said. “The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.”

