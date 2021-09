Via Pigeon Express:

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked President Joe Biden over the weekend after the successful return of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 – an all civilian flight after a three-day orbital mission.

When someone asked Musk on Twitter why Biden hadn’t acknowledged the accomplishment, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO offered some choice words.

“He’s still sleeping,” Musk responded via Twitter, echoing the insult of former President Donald Trump, who referred to Biden by the nickname “Sleepy Joe.”

Keep reading…