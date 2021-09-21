Via Washington Examiner:

What is it with Iowa and President Joe Biden?

Voters there never liked his past presidential campaigns, and former President Donald Trump beat him last year 53%-44%.

About the only time that he has not been underwater in polls was after his inauguration, when he had a 47% approval rating in a Des Moines Register poll.

But even those underwhelming results haven’t held, especially after Biden’s disastrous withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the surging immigration crisis at the border.

And today, the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll has him in worse shape than Trump was at this stage of his presidency.

