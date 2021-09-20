*yawn*

Via Dailywire:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki seemingly invoked the losses that President Joe Biden has experienced in his personal life when asked during a press conference on Monday about what the president’s response was to the news that several children and an aid worker were killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan targeting ISIS-K.

The Pentagon admitted last week that 10 people, including seven young children, were killed in the drone strike last month.

“Well, the President was briefed on Friday morning about the report that was going to be released and put out, I would say, first, the president’s view, and all of our view, is that the loss of any civilian life is a tragedy, as was, as was made clear in the comments by the Secretary of Defense by General McKenzie, this was done in error,” Psaki said. “And clearly, the investigation that will continue is something the president broadly supports.”

