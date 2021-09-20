Via CNBC:

U.S. stocks began the week deeply in the red as investors continued to flock to the sidelines in September amid several emerging risks for the market.

The S&P 500 fell 1.7% to 4,357.73, posting its worst daily performance since May 12. It was a broad sell-off with each of the main 11 sectors of the benchmark registering losses. The Dow Jones Industrial average lost 614.41 points, or 1.8%, to 33,970.47 for its biggest one day drop since July 19. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.2% to 14,713.90.

One optimistic sign from Monday’s rout: The Dow closed well off its session low. The 30-stock average was down 971 points at it low for the day.

