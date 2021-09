Keystone cops.

Via DailyWire:

Police in Florida are being heavily criticized for allowing Brian Laundrie to quietly disappear without obtaining search warrants as part of the investigation into the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Pat Diaz, a former Florida homicide detective, said on Fox News that police should have obtained warrants to search Laundrie’s home and electronic devices on the same day Petito was reported missing.

Keep reading…