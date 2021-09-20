Via USA Today:

WASHINGTON — Pictures showing U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border on horseback are “horrific,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, adding more information on the situation is needed.

“I’ve seen some of the footage, I don’t have the full context. I can’t imagine what context would make that appropriate, but I don’t have additional details, and certainly, … I don’t think anyone seeing that footage would think it was acceptable or appropriate,” Psaki said told reporters.

