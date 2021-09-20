Via The Hill:

Two of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) four children have tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced.

Newsom’s office confirmed to The Hill on Saturday that the governor’s children tested positive on Thursday.

The governor, his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their two other children have tested negative for COVID-19.

“The governor’s children tested positive for COVID-19. The governor, the first partner, and the other two children have since tested negative,” Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon said.

