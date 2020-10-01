Why does the left hate Israel so much?

Via JPost:

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last week introduced an amendment to the US defense budget bill which would suspend the transfer of $735 million worth of Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) to Israel. JDAMs are kits that convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

The amendment was introduced alongside six others, including one to block arms sales to the Saudi unit allegedly involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and an amendment concerning the US’s relationship with Colombia.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office announced that the amendment concerning the sale of weapons to Israel was meant to “block the transfer of the same kind of Boeing weaponry that the Israeli government used to kill 44 Palestinians in one night in al-Rimal,” referencing an Israeli airstrike on the Hamas underground network that may have inadvertently led to a building collapse that killed 44 Gazans.