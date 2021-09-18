Effective immediately, @CBP will temporarily close and re-route traffic from the Port of Del Rio to the Port of Eagle Pass to manage resources more effectively and to ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel.

Via Washington Examiner:

The federal agency that oversees U.S. borders made the unprecedented move to shut down a port of entry between Mexico and Texas in response to an unmanageable flow of migrants arriving in the thousands overnight.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade announced Friday evening that the Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas would immediately stop operating, stopping traffic headed north into the United States or south into Mexico.

