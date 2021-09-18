London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, the first US city to impose a lockdown and the one with the strictest vaccine mandate, filmed partying without a mask despite the city’s indoor mask mandate, once again breaking her own COVID rules. pic.twitter.com/dzcc19z1Al

Via Fox News:

San Francisco Mayor London Breed remained steadfastly defiant about her behavior Friday after she was photographed at a city jazz club dancing and singing without a mask on earlier this week despite a city mandate.

“While I’m eating and drinking I’m going to keep my mask off,” Breed, a Democrat, told reporters while calling the story a “distraction,” according to FOX 2 of the Bay Area. “And yes, in the time while we’re drinking like everyone else there, we were all having a good time and again all vaccinated.”

The mayor insisted the focus of media attention should be on live music returning to San Francisco and said that putting a mask on in between eating and drinking isn’t “realistic.”

“The fact that this is even a story is sad,” she said.

But Breed’s own city ordinance, one of the strictest in the country, requires masks indoors, vaccinated or not, unless the person is actively eating or drinking.

