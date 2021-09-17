Via Washington Examiner:

A Los Angeles high school classroom was revealed to be adorned with anti-police posters, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ pride flags, and other left-wing symbols by a parent who sent photos to an activist parents group.

The nonprofit organization Parents Defending Education tweeted out the pictures from the classroom at Alexander Hamilton High School, including one showing a poster emblazoned with the words “F*** the Police.” The photos also showed an American flag draped disrespectfully over furniture.

