History class at Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles Unified Schools. pic.twitter.com/t9DAAFYQas
Via Washington Examiner:
A Los Angeles high school classroom was revealed to be adorned with anti-police posters, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ pride flags, and other left-wing symbols by a parent who sent photos to an activist parents group.
The nonprofit organization Parents Defending Education tweeted out the pictures from the classroom at Alexander Hamilton High School, including one showing a poster emblazoned with the words “F*** the Police.” The photos also showed an American flag draped disrespectfully over furniture.