Via The Hill:

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president’s new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers.

A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action if he did not reverse course, arguing that the mandate would be illegal and unlikely to be successful as a public health measure.

“The vaccines have helped protect millions of Americans, and there are surely others who could benefit from obtaining this treatment,” the letter reads. “But convincing those who are hesitant to do so would require you to allow room for discussion and disagreement. Instead, you have offered the American people flimsy legal arguments, contradictory statements, and threatening directives. It is almost as if your goal is to sow division and distrust, rather than promote unity and the public’s health.”