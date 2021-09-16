Via DailyMail:

French diplomats in Washington on Thursday canceled a gala at their embassy to celebrate ties between the U.S. and France amid mounting fury at the Biden administration’s role in scuppering a $90 billion submarine deal with Australia.

The event was supposed to commemorate the 240th anniversary of the Battle of the Capes, when the French Navy fought the Royal Navy of Britain during the Revolutionary War.

But it will not now go ahead on Friday, an official told the AFP news agency, saying the occasion ‘has been made more sober.’

A portion of the event was to have been held on a French frigate in Baltimore.

Keep reading…