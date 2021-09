Via Washington Examiner:

President Joe Biden’s verbal stumbles and his team’s moves to cut off TV feeds while he’s talking have voters already thinking Vice President Kamala Harris will replace him as president before the 2024 presidential election.

New polling from McLaughlin & Associates shows that 58% of likely voters believe Biden will be sidelined or worse and Harris installed in the Oval Office before the election. Just 32% see that as unlikely.

