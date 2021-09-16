Via CNBC:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell directed staff to review the central bank’s ethics rules for appropriate financial activities after disclosures that several senior central bank officials made multiple multimillion-dollar stock trades in 2020, while others held significant investments.

News of Powell’s inquiry broke after Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent 12 letters to the Fed’s regional bank presidents demanding stricter ethics from the nation’s top central bank officials.

The Massachusetts Democrat called on each Fed president to institute a ban on the ownership and trading of individual stocks by senior officials at each regional office.

