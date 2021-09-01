Via LWJ:

French President Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday that Abu Walid al Sahrawi, the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, was killed in a drone strike in August.

Al Sahrawi’s men are prolific insurgents and terrorists. The jihadists under his command launched a series of attacks against African, French and U.S. forces since the group’s formation in 2015.

In Oct. 2017, Al Sahrawi’s fighters ambushed a U.S.-Nigerien patrol outside of Tongo Tongo, Niger. Four U.S. soldiers were killed in the attack. The U.S. government offered a reward of up to $5 million for information on al Sahrawi’s whereabouts as a result.