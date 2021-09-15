Via Yahoo:

Even if delivered by a fool, it was nice to hear someone of some political stature express the truth about former President George W. Bush.

I’m not in the habit of quoting someone I’ve long loathed, but former President Donald Trump was on to something when he said in a Monday statement that Bush had “a failed and uninspiring presidency” and shouldn’t be “lecturing” Americans about the threat posed by domestic terrorism.

Trump was responding to a thinly veiled shot made by Bush towards the Trump-idolizing insurrectionists during a speech at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Without explicitly naming Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Bush compared “violent extremists at home” to the terrorists who had hijacked planes on Sept. 11, 2001, and crashed them in New York City, Arlington, and Shanksville, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Keep reading…