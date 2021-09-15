Via The Mirror:

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles, South Korea’s military said on Wednesday, amid fears over the state’s nuclear capabilities.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the ballistic missile launch “outrageous”, and strongly condemned the action as a threat to peace and security of the region.

Japan’s coast guard said the projectile appeared to have landed outside the country’s ‘exclusive economic zone.’

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that they and US intelligence authorities were analysing more details about the launches.

The statement read: “North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles from its central inland region toward the east coast, and intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting detailed analysis for further information.”

The South Korean military has raised its level of surveillance, and is maintaining a ‘full readiness posture’ in close cooperation with the US, the JCS added.

Keep reading…