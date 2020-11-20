Via NY Post:
President Biden’s job approval ratings continue to sink, as the latest poll shows 50 percent of Americans disapprove of his performance in the White House — with independents’ disapproval of Biden’s job putting him in negative territory.
The president, dealing with intense criticism over his bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan and a surge in COVID cases, has seen his approval rating fall to 42 percent, a drop of four points since early August, according to the Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.
It also marks the first time Biden’s ratings have fallen into negative territory in the Quinnipiac poll since he took office in January.