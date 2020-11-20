Via NY Post:

President Biden’s job approval ratings continue to sink, as the latest poll shows ​50 percent of Americans disapprove of his performance in the White House — with independents’ disapproval of Biden’s job putting him in negative territory.

The president, dealing with intense criticism over his bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan and a surge in COVID cases, has seen his approval rating fall to 42 percent, a drop of four points since early August, according to the Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday. ​

It also marks the first time Biden’s ratings have fallen into negative territory in the Quinnipiac poll since he took office in January. ​​