Via TPM:

There is no data proving vaccine passports work, said Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam. Tam noted its impact on vaccination rates had not been studied yet by the Public Health Agency of Canada, reported Blacklock’s.

“It’s something we should pay close attention to and study,” said Tam. “That also helps other jurisdictions should they want to make these kinds of decisions.”

Four provinces – British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec – have issued orders requiring proof of vaccination to access non-essential public services like restaurants and hockey arenas. Alberta will also make proof of vaccinations available to its residents on September 16.

Dr. Tam said 7.3 million Canadians are not yet fully vaccinated, including five million who have declined the first immunization.

