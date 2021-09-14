Via DailyMail:

US President Joe Biden claimed on Monday he received a ‘first job offer’ from a lumberjack company in Boise, Idaho – despite there being no records of such an application.

Biden was in Boise to a pay a visit to the National Interagency Fire Center, which is responsible for co-ordinating the States’ response to wildfires, as part of a tour of the western states ravaged by recent blazes.

The President claimed that a local lumber and wood company, Boise Cascade, had offered him his first job, and insisted it was a regular topic of discussion between him and Frank Church, the late democratic senator from Idaho.

But company spokeswoman Lisa Tschampl declared Boise Cascade had no record of a job application from Biden, nor any record of him having worked for the company.

Keep reading…