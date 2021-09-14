Via DailyCaller:

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley promised to warn his Chinese counterpart ahead of time in case the Trump administration prepared a military strike against China, according to an upcoming book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

In two secret phone calls that took place Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the presidential election, and Jan. 8, two days after the Capitol riot, Milley allegedly assured Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army that the U.S. would not strike and he would warn the Chinese in case of an attack, according to excerpts of the book “Peril” reviewed by The Washington Post.

The Oct. 30 call was allegedly prompted by an intelligence review indicating Beijing suspected the U.S. was preparing a military strike. Woodward and Costa wrote this suspicion was the result of growing tensions over military exercises in the South China Sea and former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric toward China, The Washington Post reported.

