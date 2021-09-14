Via WION:

The ‘Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice,’ which was banned after the US invasion of Afghanistan, has reappeared under Taliban authority in the war-torn country.

According to the New York Post, the infamous ministry was known for implementing the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Sharia law, which included a prohibition on women leaving their homes without a male companion and a ban on music and other forms of entertainment.

“The main purpose is to serve Islam. Therefore, it is compulsory to have Ministry of Vice and Virtue,” Mohammad Yousuf said, who heads the central zone of Afghanistan.

“We will punish as per the Islamic rules. Whatever Islam guides us, we will punish accordingly. Islam has its rules for major sins. For example, killing someone has different rules. If you do it intentionally, if you know the person and intentionally kill the person, you will be killed back. If not intentional, then there might be another punishment like paying a certain amount of money. If there is a theft, the hand will be cut off. If there is illegal intercourse, the violators will be stoned,” he further said.