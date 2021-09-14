Via News 18:

Taliban spokesperson on Friday said that women should not become ministers and that they should only give birth. “A woman can’t be a minister, it is like you put something on her neck that she can’t carry. Not necessary for women to be in the cabinet, they should give birth. Women protesters can’t represent all women in Afghanistan,” Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi told TOLO news.

Bearing testimony to the statement, earlier this week, two Afghan journalists were beaten in police custody after covering a protest by women in Kabul where they were detained by the Taliban.

Zaki Daryabi, founder and editor-in-chief of the Etilaat Roz newspaper, shared images on social media of two male reporters, one with large, red welts across his lower back and legs and the other with similar marks on his shoulder and arm.

