Polls of the Gavin Newsom recall election from Emerson College and Nexstar Media have typically yielded some of the governor’s worst results.

In March, the pollster found Newsom defeating the recall by a narrow four percentage-point margin, which contrasted with other polls from the spring that showed Newsom leading by double digits. Then, in July and August, Emerson/Nexstar was the first pollster that showed a tightening race. The firm’s August poll predicted a dead heat, with 48% opposing the recall and 46% supporting it.

Now, one day before the Sept. 14 election day, Emerson/Nexstar’s final poll looks a lot like other final polls showing Newsom surviving the recall’s first question (Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled?) by a very large margin.

The poll finds that 60% of Californians will vote “no” on the recall, compared to 40% who will vote yes. It’s the second poll from the race’s final days that shows Newsom opening up a 20 percentage-point lead.

