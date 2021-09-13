Via CNBC:

Top earners in New York City could face a combined city, state and federal income tax rate of 61.2%, according to plans being proposed by Democrats in the House of Representatives.

The plans being proposed include a 3% surtax on taxpayers earning more than $5 million a year. The plans also call for raising the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6% from the current 37%. The plans preserve the 3.8% net investment income tax, and extend it to certain pass-through companies.

The result is a top marginal federal income tax rate of 46.4%. The marginal rate is the rate for every dollar above the tax bracket income threshold.

In New York City, the combined top marginal state and city tax rate is 14.8%. So New York City taxpayers who earn more than $5 million a year would face a combined city, state and federal marginal rate of 61.2% under the House plan.

The House plan is still a proposal and could change. Yet the combined rates for New York City would be among the highest in nearly 40 years.

