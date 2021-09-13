No one likes being pissed on by random homeless people, it’s quite inconvenient…

Via Timeout:

Remember when Los Angeles felt like a relatively affordable secret? Before New Yorkers brought their boiling-hot bagel discourse here and tech bros made Silicon Beach a thing? Apparently that version of L.A. feels like a distant memory to most of you, too.

L.A. was just voted the most expensive city in North America, second globally only to Tel Aviv. That’s according to this year’s annual Time Out Index, in which we surveyed 27,000 city-dwellers around the world about the current state of their hometowns. Among L.A. respondents, a staggering 87% agreed that this city is expensive. And really, can you blame them? As much as we may love to trumpet our city’s wealth of dollar tacos and free museums, it’s hard to call L.A. affordable with median home prices nearing $800,000 and a gallon of gas hovering around $4.40.

