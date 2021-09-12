Via Yahoo News:

Elite Taliban death squads have tracked down and killed at least four Afghan counterterrorism agents since August 22, The Sunday Times reported.

The men were members of two units working out of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and had been trained by British and US forces, the newspaper said.

A brother of one of those killed told The Sunday Times the Taliban came for his brother at their home outside Kabul in August.

“My brother was shot three times in the head and once in the chest and I was shot twice in the left shoulder and arm,” the man said, per the newspaper. “I don’t know how I survived.”

Another of the four men killed had all his fingernails pulled out before he was shot, The Sunday Times said.

A senior manager working at the headquarters of the NDS told The Sunday Times that the Taliban took possession of laptops and paperwork from the headquarters after taking Kabul on August 15.