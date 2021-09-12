Via Yahoo News:

The Taliban beheaded an Afghan soldier, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room.

The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a week ago. It’s unclear when it was made, but on Aug. 17, Taliban leaders promised amnesty for government workers and protection for women.

Taliban fighters celebrate around the beheaded body of a former police chief. Screenshot

“I would like to assure the international community, including the United States, that nobody will be harmed,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. “We don’t want any internal or external enemies.”

In the video, six Taliban fighters surround the soldier, lying on his back in the desert with his head atop his chest. Five of the men are carrying rifles, and a sixth is holding two bloody knives in one hand. A seventh person is filming the event.