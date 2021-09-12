Gee, wonder where they got the drone from….

Via DailyMail:

A drone attack hit near U.S. forces stationed at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq on Saturday, Iraqi Kurdish security officials said.

The strike in Iraq’s Kurdistan region comes on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States. It is the second drone attack on the airport in as many months.

The internal security service for the autonomous region, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said three rockets had hit near the airport.

