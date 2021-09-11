Via Yahoo:

EXCLUSIVE: Noelle Borders is determined to keep her mother’s story alive and carry on her legacy of perseverance in the face of one of the world’s greatest tragedies.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the striking 2001 photograph of 9/11 survivor Marcy Borders — covered in dust from the falling debris of the collapsing Twin Towers in New York City — has become a symbol of the collective trauma of that day, leaving thousands dead and millions heartbroken from what remains America’s deadliest terrorist attack.

The photo, captured by then Agence France-Presse photographer Stan Honda, is so haunting that it is considered one of the most iconic images of 9/11.

