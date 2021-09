Sounds like a great idea.

Ocasio-Cortez tells The New Yorker Radio that she wants to eliminate the entire Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Question: “Would you get rid of Homeland Security too?”

Ocasio-Cortez responds: “I think so”

DHS was created to protect America in response to 9/11

