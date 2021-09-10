The dude was LITERALLY filling up water jugs to give to people waiting at the airport. President shit for brains vaporized the guy and his whole family. Unreal.

Via Yahoo News:

The US targeted an aid worker with a drone strike in Kabul, mistakenly believe he was an ISIS-K militant preparing for a terror attack, according to a New York Times report. In the process, the August 29 strike killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children.

The aid worker, Zemari Ahmadi, was also killed by the 20-pound Hellfire missile fired at his car, per the report.

The US military framed the threat posed by the car as imminent, and defended the drone attack as a “righteous strike.” Officials said the military believed the car was being packed with explosives for an attack.

But footage obtained by The New York Times suggests Ahmadi was actually loading the car with water containers for his home.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

