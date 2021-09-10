Sigh…

Via Washington Times:

House Democrats rebuffed Republican efforts Thursday to remove $200 million for the Presidio in the San Francisco district of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with one lawmaker declaring that she deserved “a little bit more” because of her hard work.

Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat, admitted during the House Natural Resources Committee’s mark-up session that it sometimes seems that “Speaker Pelosi gets maybe a little bit more, and some of the leaders get a little bit more on some of these bills.”

“Well, the truth is, they should,” said Mr. Cohen. “If it weren’t for her working 24/7, and she does, to keep this place going, we wouldn’t be going. She does more for America than any other member, I would submit in this Congress, times 10. So I support the proposal,” he said.

