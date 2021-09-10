Guy who literally lost TWO elections now starts third party. Sounds like a winner.

Via NY Post:

Andrew Yang, who unsuccessfully sought the presidency and the New York City mayoralty as a Democrat, will launch a third party next month — an announcement tied to the publication of his new book, a source close to Yang confirmed to The Post.

The move by Yang, best known for his advocacy of a monthly universal basic income of $1,000 for every American adult, was first reported by Politico Thursday.

Yang’s new book, “Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy,” comes out on Oct. 5.

The tome, published by Penguin Random House subsidiary Crown, is billed as “a powerful and urgent warning that we must step back from the brink and plot a new way forward for our democracy” and promises to identify “‘priests of the decline’ of America, including politicians whose incentives have become divorced from the people they supposedly serve,” according to an online description.

