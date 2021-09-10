Alaska:

This is ridiculous and unenforceable. If there was ever a case for the 25th Amendment…https://t.co/yibulJ298Z#25thAmendment #akgov #Alaska — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) September 10, 2021

Arizona:

This dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good. How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined? The vaccine is and should be a choice. We must and will push back. 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) September 9, 2021

Arkansas:

In response to President Biden’s Covid-19 action plan: pic.twitter.com/550XsT704V — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 9, 2021

Nebraska:

Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the Attorney General to explore all our options.https://t.co/LHaWPvEAo0 — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) September 9, 2021

Indiana:

Biden's decision to demand American workers get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs is what one would expect of dictators in a banana republic. In IN we do not rule by fiat, and I will not allow the president to destroy our guaranteed freedoms and our economy at the same time. — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) September 9, 2021

Idaho:

Today’s actions from President Biden amount to government overreach. Government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as possible. I’ve advocated for and championed fewer government regulations and mandates on business. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) September 9, 2021

Florida:

https://www.dailywire.com/news/we-will-fight-ron-desantis-promises-to-battle-bidens-sweeping-covid-19-mandates

Mississippi:

The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 9, 2021

Georgia:

I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2021

Alabama:

Once again, @POTUS has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Read my full statement below. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/9BNbvenVEJ — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 9, 2021

Wyoming:

I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power. It has no place in America. Not now, and not ever. — Governor Mark Gordon (@GovernorGordon) September 9, 2021

South Dakota:

South Dakota will stand up to defend freedom. @JoeBiden see you in court. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 9, 2021

Oklahoma:

My administration will continue to defend Oklahoma values and fight back against the Biden administration’s federal overreach. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 9, 2021

Missouri:

Vaccination protects us from serious illness, but the decision to get vaccinated is a private health care decision that should remain as such. My administration will always fight back against federal power grabs and government overreach that threatens to limit our freedoms. (3/3) — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 9, 2021

Texas:

Biden’s vaccine mandate is an assault on private businesses. I issued an Executive Order protecting Texans’ right to choose whether they get the COVID vaccine & added it to the special session agenda. Texas is already working to halt this power grab.https://t.co/TwoQMhDxoM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2021