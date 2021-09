Via Daily Mail:

The Taliban will ban Afghan women from playing sport because ‘their face and body will not be covered,’ the terror group confirmed today.

The jihadists have ordered all women to stay at home as a ‘temporary procedure’, cracked down on female-led protests and appointed an all-male cabinet on Tuesday.

Now the country’s newly picked deputy culture minister, Ahmadullah Wasiq, has confirmed the Taliban’s Sharia law interpretation regarding women’s sport.