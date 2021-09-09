Yawn. Ok!

Via Newsmax:

In the ongoing battle against Texas’ recently enacted ban on abortions after six weeks, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out strongly against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s vow to “work tirelessly” to “eliminate all rapists.”

“To arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors, and to speak those words that were empty words, that were false words, that were fueled with not only arrogance but bravado — that is not who we want in our leader,” Harris said at a recall campaign rally Wednesday for embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a friend and fellow Democrat.

“We want in our leaders someone like Gavin Newsom who always speaks the truth on behalf of all the people in a way that is about uplifting, that is about helping to understand the plight of working people, to understand the dignity of all people.”

