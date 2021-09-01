Via Arab News:

Osama Bin Laden’s son has told an Israeli newspaper that he is planning on visiting Israel, as he apologised for his late father’s actions and revealed more about his upbringing.

Speaking to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Omar, the youngest of Bin Laden’s sons, said he was expected to take over from his father as head of Al-Qaeda but rejected.

“My father hated his enemies more than he loved his sons. I felt stupid for the life that I wasted, and I knew that I was leaving, and leaving very soon,” he told the daily, adding he and his brothers were told they should become “martyrs”.

He spoke of “shame and horror” he felt towards his father for the crimes he committed, saying he was forced to come to terms with who his father really was.