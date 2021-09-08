Flags honoring the 13 American heroes who died in Afghanistan are vandalized. As Riverside police try to identify the vandal, members of the community take action. #NBC4 @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/oKYS6JFfAZ

Via The Blaze:

Police said that they were looking for individuals who destroyed flags that were set up in a memorial honoring the 13 service members killed in a terrorist bombing in Afghanistan.

The Riverside Police Department in southern California published photographs of the vandalized flags on their Facebook page.

Police said that they were informed about the vandalism to the memorial by members of a Facebook news group.

The photographs show the vandalized flags that were hung to honor eleven Marines, one Navy sailor, and one Army soldier, who were killed in a gruesome terrorist suicide attack while guarding the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. An affiliate of the Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack that killed dozens of Afghans and injured many more.

Three of the Marines killed were from southern California.

