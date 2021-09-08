Shocking.

Via Fox News:

President Biden missed a deadline Tuesday evening set by Republican senators who demanded he provide the exact number of Americans, green card holders and special immigrant visa applicants who remain in Afghanistan.

The group of 26 Republicans, led by Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, gave the president until 5 p.m. ET Tuesday to give the public a full, unclassified accounting of who was “left behind” after the last of the U.S. troops evacuated Kabul on Aug 30. They also wanted a detailed account of the vetting process of the Afghan refugees who are not SIVs or green card holders and whether they were evacuated to the U.S. with any pending immigration status.

Keep reading…