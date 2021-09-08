Instead of focusing on the stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan, President Biden is trying to terminate the Trump appointees to the Naval Academy, West Point and Air Force Academy.
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 8, 2021
Via Washington Examiner:
“On behalf of President Biden, I am writing to request your resignation as a member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Naval Academy. Please submit your resignation to me by the close of business today,” read the letter sent Wednesday by the White House personnel office.
“Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the board will be terminated effective 6 p.m. tonight. Thank you,” it added.