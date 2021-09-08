Via Washington Examiner:

“On behalf of President Biden, I am writing to request your resignation as a member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Naval Academy. Please submit your resignation to me by the close of business today,” read the letter sent Wednesday by the White House personnel office.

“Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the board will be terminated effective 6 p.m. tonight. Thank you,” it added.

