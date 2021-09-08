Via NY Post:

A California Gold Star mother whose Marine son was killed in last month’s ISIS suicide terror attack outside Kabul’s international airport invited former President Donald Trump to her child’s funeral, writing on Facebook that “[i]t would be such an honor” if he could be there.

Shana Chappell’s son Kareem Nikoui was one of 13 US service members — 11 of them Marines — killed in the bomb blast at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26. She addressed Trump on her Facebook page Sept. 2, writing, “I would love if some how [sic] my President ( you Mr. Trump) could be present as i [sic] lay my Beautiful baby boy Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui to rest.

“It would be such an honor to meet the real President of the United States of America, President Trump,” she continued. “I love you and America loves you.”

