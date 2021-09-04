CNN is a disgrace.

Via Daily Wire:

As Americans celebrated a long holiday weekend dedicated to working people of all ethnicities and “races,” CNN propounded a truly breathtaking claim: Racism so pervades every segment of U.S. society that, one day, “white supremacy” will be imposed by black and brown people.

On the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, CNN’s website posted an article by CNN Enterprise writer/producer John Blake titled “White supremacy, with a tan.” In it, Blake argues that a crafty, impersonal force known as “white supremacy” is “elastic” enough to be perpetuated by people who are not white.

