Via Summit News:

A student at Rutgers University was banned from taking online virtual classes because he’s unvaccinated, despite the fact that he was willing to stay off campus completely.

After transferring to the university last year, psychology major Logan Hollar signed up for all online virtual classes for this school year.

Hollar explained why he chose not to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m not in an at-risk age group. I’m healthy and I work out. I don’t find COVID to be scary,” said the 22-year-old. “If someone wants to be vaccinated, that’s fine with me, but I don’t think they should be pushed.”

