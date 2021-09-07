Via Newsbusters:

The LGBTQ movement has bastardized pronouns, now indigenous social justice warriors are coming for capital letters.

This outlandish notion comes from Dr. Linda Manyguns, the new associate vice-president of Indigenization and Decolonization at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada. In one of her first acts of decolonization, on August 30, she put out a statement about the use of lower case as “resistance.”

The poorly written piece starts: “this [sic] is a beginning effort at describing the use of lower case on the website of the office of indigenization and decolonization.” So far, the effort is not going well. But, at least, she seems to acknowledge this nonsense will take a long-term effort to attempt to explain.

Keep reading…